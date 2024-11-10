Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Master of supernatural themes, Tamil writer Indira Soundararajan passes away

Soundararajan was renowned for creating supernatural and mystical themes, as reflected in works such as 'Marmadesam', 'Iraiyuthir Kaadu, and 'Thangakkadu'.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 14:43 IST
India NewsTamil Naduwriter

Follow us on :

Follow Us