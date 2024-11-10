Master of supernatural themes, Tamil writer Indira Soundararajan passes away

<p>Chennai: Popular Tamil novelist Indira Soundararajan, who wrote the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the epic Tamil thriller television serial '<em>Marmadesam</em>', passed away on Sunday at his residence in Madurai, sources close to the family said.</p>.<p>He was 65 years old.</p>.<p>Soundararajan was renowned for creating supernatural and mystical themes, as reflected in works such as '<em>Marmadesam</em>', '<em>Iraiyuthir Kaadu</em>, and '<em>Thangakkadu</em>'. His novel '<em>En Peyar Ranganayaki</em>' won a Tamil Nadu government award.</p>.Season two of 'Andor' set for April 2025 debut on Disney+.<p>G Asokan, a "pocket novel" publisher who released Soundararajan’s 'Rudra Veenai', told <em>PTI</em> that the author had fallen in the bathroom at his Madurai residence on Sunday and was pronounced dead at a hospital. 'Rudra Veenai' was among Soundararajan's bestsellers.</p>.<p>Soundararajan, a prolific author of novels and short stories, also worked as a screenwriter in Tamil films and was a noted orator on spirituality.</p>.<p>He was associated with films such as '<em>Sringaram</em>' (2007), an art film, and '<em>Anandhapurathu Veedu</em>' (2010), a horror mystery.</p>.<p>Out of affection for his mother, the writer prefixed her name, Indira, to his own. </p>