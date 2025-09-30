Nine workers dead after arch collapses at Chennai's thermal power construction site

<p>At least nine migrant workers from Assam died and another was injured when an iron scaffolding came crashing down at a construction site at the </p><p>Ennore Special Economic Zone thermal power project near Ponneri on Tuesday. Dr J Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu said that all victims hailed from Assam.</p><p>The incident took place on Tuesday evening during the construction work of the power plant being carried out by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Ennore. </p><p>“They fell down from a height of 45 meters as per initial reports,” J Radhakrishnan, additional chief secretary (Electricity), told reporters. One injured worker is undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. </p>.AIADMK's K A Sengottaiyan denies meeting any political leader during his Chennai tour, calls it 'personal visit'.<p>The workers were building a concrete arch from the iron scaffolding when it collapsed. “Other workers rescued 10 of them but nine were declared dead. However, the injured person is stable,” a senior official said. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. </p><p>Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased workers. “I was deeply saddened to hear the news that nine workers from Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work of the power plant being carried out by BHEL in Ennore,” Stalin said in a statement.</p>