Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Rajya Sabha polls: Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed from Tamil Nadu 

The six MPs will continue in office till July 2031 with their term beginning in July 2025.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 13:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 13:45 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaKamal HaasanRajya Sabha polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us