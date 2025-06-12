<p>Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan and incumbent MP P Wilson, the face behind the DMK government’s victory against Governor R N Ravi in the Supreme Court, are among six candidates who were on Thursday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu in the biennial elections. </p><p>S R Sivalingam, and Rajathi alias Salma, a Tamil poet, and I S Inbadurai and M Dhanapal of the AIADMK, the principal Opposition party, are the four remaining candidates who have been elected unopposed. </p><p>The six MPs will continue in office till July 2031 with their term beginning in July 2025. </p>.RS polls: Kamal Haasan, five others from Tamil Nadu set to be elected unopposed.<p>B Subramaniyam, Returning Officer and Additional Secretary, Tamil Nadu Assembly, said as many as 13 nominations were received but only six were found to be eligible. </p><p>“All six nominations – three from the DMK, one from MNM, and two from AIADMK – were accepted after scrutiny. They have been duly elected to fill the vacancies of six members in the Council of States who will retire on July 24, 2025,” Subramaniyam said. </p>.DMK, AIADMK nominees, Kamal Haasan file nominations for Rajya Sabha polls.<p>The strength of the DMK will remain the same at 10, while the AIADMK will now have five members as against its present strength of four. P Chidambaram (Congress), Kamal Haasan (MNM), and G K Vasan (TMC), are the other three members. </p><p>Kamal Haasan was promised the seat after his Makkal Needhi Maiam formally joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in March 2024 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Kamal did not evince interest in contesting the Parliament elections and instead asked for a RS seat, which was announced by DMK president M K Stalin. </p><p>The 70-year-old, who was one of vociferous critics of the DMK by tearing into the party in 2019 and 2021 elections, lost his political sheen and began courting the M K Stalin-led political party after successive electoral defeats. </p><p> As part of the 2024 agreement, Kamal campaigned for the DMK alliance candidates across the state and the DMK plans to utilise his charisma in the next year’s Assembly elections as well, especially in the wake of the challenge from actor Vijay. </p><p>Wilson is seen as instrumental in getting an order in favour of the Tamil Nadu government in a case filed against Governor Ravi for his inordinate delay in signing bills into laws. </p><p>Stalin also personally felicitated Wilson and other senior counsels who represented the state government in the apex court. </p>