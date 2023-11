The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to grant bail to Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on health grounds, reported ANI.

The apex court said that Balaji’s condition didn't seem to be very serious to get bail adding that he could apply for regular bail before the trial court.

Balaji’s counsel then withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court.

More to follow...