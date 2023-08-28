Tamil Nadu police arrests five catering workers in Madurai train fire case

Nine people were killed and eight others injured when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the Madurai railway station on August 26. The deceased, who were bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, had last week embarked from Lucknow on the pilgrimage with several others in a private party coach booked by their tour operator.

The train coach had 64 passengers including pilgrims, the tour organiser and five catering workers.