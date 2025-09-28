Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu stampede toll rises to 40, 67 undergoing treatment, says Health Secy

TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar told reporters that the party had approached the high court bench with a plea for an impartial inquiry into the incident.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 09:51 IST
India NewsTamil Nadustampededeath toll

Follow us on :

Follow Us