tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu: Video journalist killed in hit-and-run involving luxury car, driver absconding

The accident came to light after the BMW was abandoned and the deceased Pratheep’s identity card was seen lying on the road. The driver is yet to be apprehended as he fled the spot.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 17:07 IST


Published 20 November 2024, 17:07 IST
