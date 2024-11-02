Home
Tamil Nadu youth from UAE tested negative for mpox: Health Minister Subramanian

A sample has, however, been sent to Pune-based National Institute of Virology to get it retested for confirmation, the minister told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 16:22 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 16:22 IST
India NewsTamil NaduMonkeypox

