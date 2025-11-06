Tata Electronics assures women's safety after row over hidden camera in bathroom

<p>Chennai: Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) on Thursday said it was addressing the incident of its women employee finding a camera in a bathroom at the company-run hostel with “utmost seriousness and care” and asserted that policies are in place to provide all the necessary support to employees.</p><p>“At Tata Electronics, the safety, privacy, and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority. When we learnt of an incident involving one of our employees in our residential facility in Hosur, we took immediate action and reported the matter to the police,” a spokesperson for Tata Electronics said.</p>.Camera found inside Tata Electronics' hostel bathroom triggers massive protest in Hosur.<p>“We are addressing this incident with utmost seriousness and care. We have policies in place to provide all the necessary support to our employees in our effort towards providing a safe and supportive workplace for all,” the spokesperson added. </p><p>The reaction comes two days after hundreds of women workers at TEPL held a massive protest Tuesday night after a camera was found inside a bathroom at the company-managed hostel near Hosur. Tension prevailed outside the Vidiyal Residency workers’ hostel in Kelamangalam village as the women employees demanded strict action against their colleague who placed the camera.</p><p>After an internal inquiry, it was learned that Neelu Kumari, 22, from Odisha, had placed the camera, but no action was taken against her initially. Based on the inquiry, police arrested Kumari on Tuesday night.</p>