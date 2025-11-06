Menu
Tata Electronics assures women's safety after row over hidden camera in bathroom

The reaction comes after hundreds of women workers at TEPL held a massive protest after a camera was found inside a bathroom at the company-managed hostel near Hosur.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 13:27 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 13:27 IST
India NewsprotestTamil NaduTata GroupTataHosur

