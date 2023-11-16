Guv Ravi returns 10 Bills, TN govt set to adopt them again

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has returned as many as 10 bills passed between 2020 and 2023 to the Assembly, close on the heels of the Supreme Court terming his inaction as a matter of concern.
A top government source told DH that all 10 bills that the Governor returned to the Assembly are related to establishment of a new Siddha University and issues concerning with other state funded universities.
“The bills have been returned to the Assembly which passed them. The government has decided to reenact these bills without any changes,” the source added.
Speaker M Appavu has convened a special session of the assembly on November 18 to pass the bills.
“The special session has been convened to reenact the bills. The government wanted the session to be convened,” Appavu told reporters without divulging the number of bills returned by the Raj Bhavan.
This is the third time that Ravi, who is involved in a running battle with the DMK dispensation led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, has returned bills to the assembly.
In February 2022 and March 2023, the Governor returned the anti-NEET bill and a legislation banning online gambling which were reenacted by the assembly immediately.
While NEET bill has been referred to President Draupadi Murmu, the Governor did sign the online gambling bill within a few weeks of it being returned to him.
Of the 10 bills returned by the Governor, one relates to establishment of a Siddha University in the state.
The governor’s action comes a week after the Supreme Court came down heavily on him for not deciding on the bills for a long time.
The apex court’s displeasure came during the hearing of a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to the governor to decide on bills within a stipulated time period.