Guv Ravi returns 10 Bills, TN govt set to adopt them again

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has returned as many as 10 bills passed between 2020 and 2023 to the Assembly, close on the heels of the Supreme Court terming his inaction as a matter of concern.

A top government source told DH that all 10 bills that the Governor returned to the Assembly are related to establishment of a new Siddha University and issues concerning with other state funded universities.

“The bills have been returned to the Assembly which passed them. The government has decided to reenact these bills without any changes,” the source added.

Speaker M Appavu has convened a special session of the assembly on November 18 to pass the bills.

“The special session has been convened to reenact the bills. The government wanted the session to be convened,” Appavu told reporters without divulging the number of bills returned by the Raj Bhavan.