<p>Chennai: Veteran film director V Sekhar died at a hospital here on Friday, sources said.</p><p>The 72-year-old film maker was not keeping well for sometime and breathed his last on Friday evening, they said.</p><p>Sekhar is known for several popular family entertainers in 1990s, including 'Varavu Ettana, Selavu Pathana', 'Kalam Mari Pochu' 'Viraluku Etha Veekam', 'Onna Iruka Kathukanum'.</p><p>He was admitted to the hospital on October 29. He breathed his last around 6pm" a source at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre.</p><p>Condolences poured in for Sekhar on social media.</p><p>Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss offered his condolences to the bereaved family members. "I was shocked and saddened to hear the news that V Sekhar one of the greated directors of the Tamil film industry, passed away today due to ill helath. The history of Tamil cinema cannot be written without V Sekhar," he wrote in a social media post.</p><p>Veteran film journalist Sreedhar Pillai remembered V Sekhar as a leading director of the 1990s known for his middle class family entertainers laced with comedy.</p>