<p>Chennai: A crack in the windshield of an aircraft belonging to the largest domestic airliner, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indigo">IndiGo</a>, carrying 76 passengers from Madurai was detected by the pilot ahead of its landing at the airport here on Saturday, authorities said.</p><p>The pilot noticed the crack in the front glass and informed the Air Traffic Controller at the airport here.</p><p>On receipt of the information, arrangements were made at the airport and the plane landed safely, they said.</p><p>The aircraft was taken to a separate bay (Bay No 95) for parking and passengers later safely disembarked. Currently, arrangements are being made to replace the windshield, they said.</p><p>The cause of the incident is not yet known, they said.</p><p>Due to the incident, the flight's return journey to Madurai has been cancelled, they added.</p><p>Meanwhile, there has been no immediate reaction from the airline.</p>