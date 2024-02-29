Taste of prison: Agra jail inmates open restaurant for outsiders

Agra: District jail authorities here have decided to open a restaurant just outside their premises to give outsiders a taste of prison.

The restaurant, named Jail Chowpati, will serve 'jail ki roti', poori bhaji, chai, samosa, kachori, and thaali among others, all prepared by inmates of the Agra district jail.

Inaugurated by state prison minister Dharamveer Prajapati on Wednesday, the restaurant is being managed by people who have been released from the jail.

The jail administration is also planning to set up a selfie point at the restaurant and make the premises air-conditioned. Launching a tiffin service for students and office goers will be the next move.