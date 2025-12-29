<p>Visakhapatnam: A man was killed after two compartments of the Tatanagar-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ernakulam">Ernakulam</a> Express caught fire at Yalamanchili, about 66 km from here, a senior police official said on Monday.</p>.<p>The official said they received information about the fire at 12:45 am.</p>.<p>The official told reporters that there were 82 passengers in one of the affected coaches and 76 in another when the train caught fire. "Unfortunately, a dead body was found from the B1 coach," the official added.</p>.'Sharp decline in train accidents from 135 in 2014-15 to 31 in 2024-25': Ashwini Vaishnaw .<p>The deceased was identified as Chandrsekhar Sundaram.</p>.<p>The two damaged coaches were detached from the train, which proceeded towards Ernakulam. The passengers in the damaged coaches will be sent to their destinations.</p>.<p>Two forensic teams are working to ascertain the cause of the fire, the police official said. </p>