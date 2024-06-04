Home
TDP supporters celebrate as early trends suggest a landslide victory

Celebrations broke out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) offices across Andhra Pradesh as the party and its pre-poll partners Janasena and BJP obtained a bumper majority to form the government. Take a look at the pictures...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 10:29 IST
TDP supporters celebrate the party's performance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

Women workers dance as they celebrate TDP's performance in the Assembly polls, at the party central office, in Guntur.

Credit: PTI

TDP supporters celebrate the party's performance in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls, in Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

TDP supporters celebrate their lead in the Assembly polls, at the party central office, in Guntur.

Credit: X/@JaiTDP

TDP supporters burst crackers as they celebrate their party's performance in the Assembly polls, at the party central office, in Guntur.

TDP supporters burst crackers as they celebrate their party's performance in the Assembly polls, at the party central office, in Guntur.

Credit: PTI

Published 04 June 2024, 10:29 IST
Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party, Lok Sabha elections, TDP, Chandrababu Naidu, Lok Sabha Elections 2024

