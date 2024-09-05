Teachers’ Day: President Droupadi Murmu confers National Teachers’ Award to 82 educators

New Delhi: A professor of Economics from Bangalore University, a lecturer from Christ University who teaches architecture, a lecturer from Mysore who uses experiential learning methods, as well as a teacher from a government school in Bangalore Rural are among the awardees of the National Teachers’ Awards conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday.

In all, 82 educators received the awards. The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, selected 50 teachers from 28 States, 3 UTs and 6 organisation. Of these, 34 awardees are males, 16 are female, and 2 are differently abled. In addition, 16 teachers from the Department of Higher Education and 16 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship were also awarded.

While conferring the awards, President Murmu stressed on the importance of teachers and how they can play an important role in shaping society.

“Teachers have made wonderful efforts to increase the interest of children in studies. They have found new and interesting methods of teaching, have used new technology, have contributed in making education inclusive. Across the country, countless teachers are working with devotion. It is not possible to award everyone. On behalf of all the countrymen, I thank the teacher community for their extraordinary efforts,” the President said.