15 injured in Hyderabad bakery fire

Ten of the injured were shifted to a hospital at Kanchanbagh and five others were undergoing treatment in another hospital in Shamshabad, a senior police official said adding two of the workers were seriously injured in the incident.

However, the fire was brought under control.

Most of the injured workers hail from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the health officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Further investigations were underway.