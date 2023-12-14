JOIN US
india

15 injured in Hyderabad bakery fire

Ten of the injured were shifted to a hospital at Kanchanbagh and five others were undergoing treatment in another hospital in Shamshabad.
Last Updated 14 December 2023, 09:02 IST



Hyderabad: Fifteen people were injured after a fire broke out following a gas leak at a popular bakery in the city on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at a time when a group of workers were baking and there was a gas leak from a pipe, resulting in the fire, they said/

Ten of the injured were shifted to a hospital at Kanchanbagh and five others were undergoing treatment in another hospital in Shamshabad, a senior police official said adding two of the workers were seriously injured in the incident.

However, the fire was brought under control.

Most of the injured workers hail from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the health officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

Further investigations were underway.

(Published 14 December 2023, 09:02 IST)
India NewsTelanganaFire

