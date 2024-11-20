30 students fall ill after midday meal in Telangana school, four critical

<p>Hyderabad: At least 30 students of a government-run school have fallen ill, and of them, the condition of around four is said to be serious after they had eaten midday meals in Maganoor of the Narayanpet district in Telangana on Tuesday. </p><p>The government ordered a probe into the incident and also suspension of the officials responsible for the suspected case of food poisoning.</p><p>The incident had taken place at ZillaParishad High School in Maganoor. Students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after consuming the midday meals provided at the school. The school staff and teachers noticed students vomiting and took them to the local hospital. Four students, who were serious, have been shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital for better treatment. Some of them were given treatment and sent to their homes.</p>.20 students take ill after consuming midday meals in Karnataka's Hassan district.<p>Out of the 450 students studying at the school, approximately 30 students reported experiencing food poisoning. The midday meal consisted of rice, sambar, and egg, and soon after consumption, some students began complaining about stomach aches.</p><p>Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, who inquired about the incident, ordered the District Collector to take strict action against the responsible and suspend the officials concerned if they found dereliction of duty immediately.</p><p>He inquired about the health condition of the students who fell ill and instructed the officials to provide better treatment to the affected students immediately. He also directed the CMO officials to immediately conduct a probe and find out the reasons that led to this incident and submit a report to him. </p><p>Revanth Reddy warned that such incidents should not be repeated and alerted the collectors of all the districts. The Chief Minister made it clear that the government will not compromise in providing nutritious food to the students, and strict action will be initiated against those responsible if such incidents happen anywhere in the state.</p>