30 students fall ill after midday meal in Telangana school, four critical

The government ordered a probe into the incident and also suspension of the officials responsible for the suspected case of food poisoning.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 18:14 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 18:14 IST
India NewsTelanganaFood Poisoningmidday meal

