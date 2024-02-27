BTech student dies by suicide in Telangana, kin allege harassment by loan app executives

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide at his house here, even as family members on Tuesday alleged that he took the extreme step due to harassment from executives of an online loan app over repayment.

The deceased, who was a BTech third year student, hanged himself from the ceiling fan on Monday when nobody else was in the house, police said, adding that they are also investigating the allegations of harassment by the loan app executives.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the student had borrowed from his friends and other students in the college apart from the online loan app. He had also lost money playing online games and was reportedly upset about the financial debts, they said.