ED probe finds Hyderabad rowdy sheeter amassed wealth by murder, extortion, gambling, cricket betting & land settlements

<p>Hyderabad: Investigation by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate/3">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) had revealed that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> based rowdy sheeter Mohammed Kaisar known as Pehelwan Kaisar, has been involved in numerous criminal activities and acquired several immovable properties in the name of his wife. </p><p>The investigation revealed that Kaisar and his family have not had legitimate financial wherewithal to purchase assets worth crores out of their meagre declared income.</p><p>ED initiated the investigation on the basis of several FIRs registered by Telangana Police against Kaisar and others. </p><p>The FIRs alleged involvement of Kaisar in several criminal activities such as murder, attempt to murder, extortion, gambling, cricket betting, land settlement, etc. </p><p>Kaisar started his life as a pickpocket and later became a notorious rowdy sheeter and amassed huge wealth out of criminal activities.</p><p>He had been involved in criminal activities since many years and had been externed for one year in 2011 and had also been detained under the Preventive Detention Act.</p><p>By commission of criminal activities related to the scheduled offences under PMLA, Kaisar has acquired Proceeds of Crime (POC) in the form of cash. </p><p>By utilising part of the said POC, he had acquired several immovable properties in the name of his wife. Sale considerations for all the said properties, acquired over the years from 2007 to 2020, had been paid entirely in cash. </p><p>On Friday, ED and the Hyderabad Zonal Office attached some assets under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. </p><p>The attached assets, having a book value of Rs 1.01crore are in the form of immovable properties in Hyderabad acquired in the name of Shaheda Begum, wife of Kaisar. The present market value of the said properties is expected to be much higher.</p>