Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

ED probe finds Hyderabad rowdy sheeter amassed wealth by murder, extortion, gambling, cricket betting & land settlements

The investigation revealed that Kaisar and his family have not had legitimate financial wherewithal to purchase assets worth crores out of their meagre declared income.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 13:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 13:25 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimeEDTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us