'Fish prasadam' for asthma patients to be distributed on June 8 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The popular 'fish prasadam' by the city-based Bathini family, believed to be a cure for asthma, would be distributed this year for 24 hours from 11 AM on June 8 this year.

Bathini Amarnath Goud, whose family distributes the 'fish prasadam', told reporters on Monday that Exhibition Grounds at Nampally here would be the venue for the event.

He urged the Telangana government to make arrangements, including availability of fishlings, state-run RTC buses for transportation and security, for the convenience of people who turn up for the 'prasadam'.