Hyderabad publisher booked after protests over visual depiction of Prophet Mohammed in textbook

According to the Islamic faith, visual representations of the Prophet are not permitted in order to prevent the worship of idols.
Follow Us

An FIR was registered in Hyderabad against a publisher for allegedly depicting a 'photo' of Prophet Mohammed in a textbook of Class four, police said on Monday.

The textbook was distributed at a private school under the limits of Kalapathar police station, and the depiction of the Prophet in it sparked protests from some people on Sunday night, they said.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police over the publishing of the 'picture', alleging that the act hurt the sentiments of Muslims. According to the Islamic faith, visual representations of the Prophet are not permitted in order to prevent the worship of idols.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant IPC sections against the publisher and also the management of the school, a senior police official said.

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT), a political party in Telangana, also condemned the publishing of the imaginary photo and claimed that it has been done intentionally to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslim community.

MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan wrote to the Telangana Education Minister and demanded that necessary action be taken against the printer, publisher, school management and others responsible for the visual representation of the Prophet in the textbook.

(Published 09 October 2023, 16:51 IST)
