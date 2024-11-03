Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian rams Porsche into park wall, held for 'reckless' driving

Based on a ‘Dial 100’ call by a citizen, the patrolling police reached the spot, and it was observed that the car hit the footpath, boundary wall and the grills of KBR Park in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 11:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 11:44 IST
India NewsHyderabadRoad accidentTrendingPorscheReckless drivingStand-up comic

Follow us on :

Follow Us