Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian rams Porsche into park wall, held for 'reckless' driving

<p>Hyderabad: A 33-year-old stand-up comedian was arrested here in connection with the Porsche car crash, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Porsche car driven by the comedian collided against the boundary wall of KBR Park here at about 5.45 AM on November 1 and hit a tree and caused severe damage to the wall, grills and pavement, a release from Hyderabad Police said.</p>.<p>The car's front portion and wheels were damaged and businessman and stand-up comedian Utsav Dixit escaped from the spot. He was later traced and arrested, they said.</p>.<p>Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the collision had occurred due to "reckless" driving resulting in losing control over the vehicle.</p>.<p>After verifying the evidence, Dixit was sent for medical examination for alcohol test and drug tests and other procedures as per the legal provisions, police said.</p>.<p>A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), Motor Vehicles Act and under Prevention of Damage to Property (PDPP) Act was registered at Banjara Hills police station.</p>.<p>Earlier, based on a 'Dial 100' call by a citizen, the patrolling police reached the spot, and it was observed that the car hit the footpath, boundary wall and the grills of KBR Park.</p>.<p>No number plate was found on the car and later, on search, a broken number plate was found inside the vehicle, police said.</p>.<p>Dixit's original driving license has been seized and is being sent to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for disqualification, police added. </p>