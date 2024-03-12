IPS officer hit by car in minister's convoy in Telangana

Hyderabad: An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana suffered minor injuries after a vehicle in the convoy of a minister hit him when he was on bandobust duty, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when the officer Paritosh Pankaj, who is ASP of Bhadrachalam, was on bandobust duty during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visit to the town on Monday, they said.

A car from the state minister's convoy hit him from behind after which he fell down. A video of the incident has gone viral.