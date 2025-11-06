<p>Hyderabad: For Telangana Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/a-revanth-reddy">A Revanth Reddy</a>, the Jubilee Hills bypoll has evolved into a high-stakes battle, prompting him to lead the campaign charge personally. </p><p>Burning the midnight oil, Revanth Reddy has been omnipresent throughout the constituency, overseeing everything from strategic planning to grassroots mobilization.</p>.<p>For nearly a week leading up to the November 11 bypoll, he has thrown himself into an intense campaign trail, participating in roadshows and street corner meetings across the constituency. The timing makes this contest particularly significant.</p><p>Coming just two years after Congress assumed power in Telangana, the bypoll result could serve as a referendum on his governance, potentially shaping public perception positively or negatively of his administration's performance especially in GHMC region.</p>.BRS, BJP working together to defeat Congress candidate in Jubilee Hills bypoll: Revanth Reddy.<p>This explains the Chief Minister's relentless campaigning. Political observers view the Jubilee Hills bypoll as a litmus test for Revanth Reddy, a symbolic battle for political dominance in Hyderabad. For Revanth Reddy, it represents an opportunity to demonstrate his government's acceptance among voters.</p><p>Last Sunday, he held a luncheon meeting with cabinet colleagues, entrusting each minister with responsibility for booth management and campaign co-ordination in different divisions of the Assembly constituency. He is not leaving a single opportunity unexplored. With Muslims expected to play a decisive role in the bypoll, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin has been inducted into the cabinet.</p>.Former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana.<p>The Chief Minister emphasised that each minister is accountable for their assigned division and must ensure effective on-ground coordination.</p><p>For two consecutive days last week, Revanth Reddy participated in the campaign. After a brief break, he resumed with renewed vigor. From Wednesday onwards, he has been addressing at least three to four roadshows and street corner meetings, aiming to connect with around four lakh voters in the segment.</p><p>Participating in a corner meeting at Yusufguda checkpost recently, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was supporting BRS in the Jubilee Hills bypoll. If the BJP secures its deposit, the saffron party's performance can be considered a significant victory. He listed various schemes, including waiver of Rs 21,000 crore in farm loans and recruitment of over 60,000 jobs. He urged voters to give Congress candidate Naveen Yadav a 30,000-vote majority.</p><p>"The bypoll result will have a direct bearing on his leadership and governance. He is striving hard not only for the Congress candidate's win but also for a substantial majority. If BRS loses, they can blame Congress for using money and muscle power while in office to wrest the seat. But for Congress and Revanth, that's not the case. Being in power with everything at their disposal and still losing would be a major embarrassment," said a political analyst.</p>