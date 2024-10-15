Rajnath Singh lays foundation for naval radar station in Telangana's Vikarabad

<p>Hyderabad: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Indian Navy's Very Low Frequency (VLF) radar station in Telangana's Vikarabad.</p><p>The VLF station, second in the country, will come up in around 2,900 acres in the Dhamagundam forest area.</p><p>The navy currently operates one such radar station in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.</p><p>VLF radio waves that operate within the 3-kilohertz to 030-kilohertz frequency range are capable of reaching diesel-electric and nuclear submarines submerged 20 to 30m. Vikarabad forest area has been identified for the VLF station due to its geographical advantages, such as its high altitude, the fact that there are no mountains in the vicinity, etc.</p><p>The facility will be built at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore and play a pivotal role in strengthening the naval communication infrastructure, enabling reliable and secure transmission over long distances.</p>.Summoning external forces weakens maritime unity, says Rajnath Singh. <p>Rajnath Singh asserted that the high-tech VLF station, once operational, would not just be a military establishment, but a strategic asset of national importance.</p><p>“Effective coordination between men and machines is becoming extremely important given the evolving methods of warfare. This VLF station is being built with the vision of securing our maritime interests. It will ensure secure and real-time communication between our ships and submarines with the command centres of the armed forces. A fool-proof communication proves to be a decisive factor between victory and defeat. Without real-time communication, we cannot gain an edge despite having adequate equipment or manpower,” Rajnath Singh said.</p><p>Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, said the project is set to herald a new chapter in the Indian Navy's communication capabilities by ensuring a secure, robust, responsive, and reliable command, control and communication network across the oceans. He added that the facility, once completed, would complement the existing VLF station at INS Kattabomman, in Tirunelveli.</p><p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was also present.</p><p>BRS opposes VLF station</p><p>The BRS has announced it is opposing the construction of the VLF radar station in Vikarabad. BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said the radar station will threaten the ecology of the Dhamagundam forest area and vowed to fight to protect the area while joining hands with environmentalists. He also said it would contaminate the origins of the river Musi. Suspecting trouble ahead of Rajnath Singh's programme, police detained some environmental activists.</p><p>Chief Minister Revanth Reddy flayed those who are trying to create a controversy.</p><p>“Some people are trying to create misconceptions that the VLF station will cause problems. A similar project was started in Tamil Nadu in 1990. The people there did not suffer any loss. It's a matter of pride that the country's second VLRFS is coming to our region. Telangana should recognise the importance of this project. Those raising controversies should think about national security. If the country exists, we exist. If we exist, our region will develop. I am saying one thing to environmentalists. We can think about environmental protection only if the country and its people are safe. It is not appropriate to make a project related to national security controversial. Our government will fully support taking VLF station forward,” he said.</p><p>Allaying concerns, Rajnath Singh said all environmental conditions are being taken care of. It is being ensured that arrangements will be made for the rehabilitation of the affected people, if needed, at the time of construction, he added. He termed sustainable development as one of the priorities of the government, stating that it is being ensured that the new technology in this VLF station does not have a negative impact on the environment.</p>