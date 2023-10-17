Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court upheld principle of parliamentary supremacy, says Asaduddin Owaisi

"SC has upheld the principle of parliamentary supremacy. It is not up to the courts to decide who gets married under what law,' the Hyderabad MP said on social media platform X. 'My faith and my conscience say that marriage is only between a man and a woman. This is not a question of decriminalisation like in the case of 377, it is about recognition of marriage. It is correct that the state cannot extend it to anyone and everyone.'

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court Tuesday unanimously refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage under the Special Marriage Act, ruling that it is within Parliament's ambit to change the law for validating such union.