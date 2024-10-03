Telangana favoured destination for job seekers; state's active white-collar talent pool now totals 0.418 crore

<p>Hyderabad: A report by a specialist staffing company based in Bengaluru, showed that Telangana continues to be a a favourite destination for job seekers from across India. </p><p>Report by Bengaluru based specialist staffing company, Xpheno had said that 21 lakh job seekers from across India are showing their preference for Telangana, including around 4,40,000 job seekers from Bangalore alone.</p><p>Xpheno, has released its 2nd Edition of the Annual Study of Indian states for Talent Corridors and Talent Exchange Patterns for the 12 months ending September 2024.</p><p>According to the report released on Thursday by Xpheno, Co-founder Kamal Karanth, Telangana has firmly proved itself as one of India's leading states in terms of talent absorption, retention, and growth. </p><p>The research for the 12 months ending September 2024 highlights the state's Positive Talent Balance (PTB), ranking it third in India, closely behind Karnataka and Haryana.</p><p>"One of the most significant achievements of Telangana is maintaining a Positive Talent Balance, a crucial factor in building the state's reputation as a leading Talent Brand, and the state has emerged as a trailblazer in its decade of transformation as a young state. Through strategic investments in infrastructure, progressive policies, and targeted business incentives, the state is now on a fast track to becoming a global talent brand and force to reckon with," said Kamal Karanth.

Cities and states are in a constant race to attract skilled talent, which plays a critical role in driving economic activity. The ability to draw businesses and investments depends on the availability of trained, readily deployable talent in a geography.

Being "Net Talent Positive" means a city or state is bringing in more talent than it's losing. This is crucial because a Positive Talent Balance (PTB) helps boost economic growth, attract more businesses, and foster innovation. Companies are more likely to invest in regions where they can quickly find skilled workers to meet their needs.</p><p>On the other hand, being "Net Talent Negative" means a region is losing more talent than it’s gaining, which can hurt its ability to grow and develop. Over time, if this continues, the region could see a slowdown in business investments, reduced job creation, and a weakening of its competitive edge in the economy.</p><p>This constant two-way flow of talent—both inbound and outbound—defines whether a region is on the rise or facing challenges. Maintaining a Positive Talent Balance is essential for staying competitive in the long run.</p><p>Karanth further emphasised, "Our report, 'T+ve – A Talent Positive Telangana,' reflects Xpheno’s in-depth analysis of the state's talent landscape from both recruitment and enterprise perspectives. It highlights why enterprises and professionals alike are increasingly recognizing Telangana as a top destination for talent acquisition and growth."</p><p><strong>Telangana triples Positive Talent Base</strong></p><p>Telangana has achieved a remarkable milestone by tripling its Positive Talent Base (PTB) to 20,200 for the 12-month period ending September 2024. The state achieved PTB with 61,600 white-collar professionals being absorbed from other states, while 41,400 skilled workers transitioned out of the state.</p><p>The state's active white-collar talent pool now totals 4.18 million, with 50 per cent having at least one year of experience. </p><p>Hyderabad retains its status as the key talent hub of Telangana, housing 1.87 million experienced professionals and continuing to attract both domestic and international enterprises. </p><p>Interest from job seekers is strong, with 2.1 million candidates from across India expressing a preference for opportunities in Telangana, including approximately 4,40,000 from Bangalore alone.</p><p>There are only 9 Indian states that show a PTB, of which Telangana ranks third behind Karnataka and Haryana. This young state has nearly tripled its PTB in the last year alone.

The Tech sector leads employment, engaging 35 per cent (7.54 lakh) of the state's white-collar talent pool, followed by sectors such as Business Consulting, BFSI, Pharma, and Healthcare.

Telangana continues to produce 1 lakh engineers annually. As far as the overall annual academic output is concerned, women account for more than half of the same, making up 54 per cent - 56 per cent of the total talent pool. </p><p>Strong talent corridors are still with key states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, while the USA tops the list of international talent movements.</p><p><strong>A GCC Hotspot</strong></p><p>This report also highlights Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, as a key destination for white-collar talent, with world-class infrastructure and attractive job opportunities. </p><p>The state's ability to attract and retain more talent than what it loses, is drawing more MNCs to set up Global Capability Centers (GCCs). Telangana has proven strong talent connections with major cities across India, making it a top choice for job seekers nationwide.</p>