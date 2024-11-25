Telangana govt rejects Adani Group's Rs 100-cr donation for Young India’s Skills university amid US 'bribery' indictment

<p>The Telangana government on Monday announced that it was rejecting the Rs 100 crore donation from the Adani Group for the Young India’s Skills university in the state. </p>.<p>This comes amid the US indictment of the businessman on grounds of alleged bribery of Indian officials. </p><p>"Telangana govt doesn’t want to get into controversy in the wake of latest developments," CM Revanth Reddy communicated. </p><p>The recent development against Adani has again given the opposition, especially Congress, ammunition to target the Narendra Modi-led government, which it alleges tries to 'protect' him. </p><p>After news of the indictment broke and amid a growing opposition clamour, TDP chief and BJP's ally N Chandrababu Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, promised to act on the alleged irregularities.</p><p>Naidu said in Amrawati that the state government is in possession of the "chargesheet reports" filed in the US related to the alleged bribery scam involving the previous YSRCP government and the Adani Group, and “promised” to act on the irregularities.</p><p>Adani has been charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay $265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts in four Indian states.</p><p>The Adani Group has denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and that the conglomerate is compliant with all laws. It also said it will pursue all possible legal recourse.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs) </em></p>