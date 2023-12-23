Telangana Guv, CM pay tributes to ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and several political leaders on Saturday paid homage to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 19th death anniversary.
Soundararajan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Reddy, state ministers and family members of Rao, among others visited 'P V Gyan Bhoomi', the former Prime Minister's samadhi, at the Hussain Sagar lake here, and paid floral tributes.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy hailed Rao as a great genius who spread the glory of the country to the world.
He also recalled that Rao took bold decisions when the economy of the country became questionable, a release from CMO said.
The Chief Minister said that the former prime minister laid strong foundations to distribute lands to the poor.