Telangana man kills wife, 2 daughters; portrays cause of death as road accident, arrested

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man in Khammam district of Telangana was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and two daughters and portraying their deaths as having occurred in a road accident, police said on Sunday.

The accused, working as a physiotherapist in a hospital in Hyderabad, was having an affair with a nurse in the hospital, police said, adding that he resorted to the murders to continue his relationship with his colleague.

He had also earlier quarrelled with his wife over the matter, police added.