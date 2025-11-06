Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana woman dies by suicide over fear of ants

Police said they were informed that the woman had been afraid of ants since childhood and had previously received counselling at a hospital.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 14:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 14:39 IST
India NewsTelanganaSuicidephobias

Follow us on :

Follow Us