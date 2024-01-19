'There is a limit to hypocrisy': BRS attacks Telangana Congress for signing MoUs with Adani Group

Hyderabad: Ahead of the general elections, opposition party in Telangana, BRS has found an opportunity in the state government signing MoUs with the Adani Group in Davos, to attack the ruling Congress.

While former minister T Harish Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the uncle-nephew duo were in the forefront while attacking the Congress party alleging hypocrisy, BRS official social media platforms and its supporters went into overdrive.

KTR at a meeting with Mahboobnagar parliament’s party workers, said Congress criticises Gautam Adani in Delhi but its government in Telangana is working with him. BRS supporters dug out old videos of Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy criticising Gautam Adani to prove their point.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy who was in Davos had a meeting with the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. In their presence Telangana government and Adani Group signed four MoUs related to Rs 12,500 crs worth investments into the state. Adani Group already operates an Aerospace Park in Telangana.