'There is a limit to hypocrisy': BRS attacks Telangana Congress for signing MoUs with Adani Group

Hyderabad: Ahead of the general elections, opposition party in Telangana, BRS has found an opportunity in the state government signing MoUs with the Adani Group in Davos, to attack the ruling Congress.
While former minister T Harish Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the uncle-nephew duo were in the forefront while attacking the Congress party alleging hypocrisy, BRS official social media platforms and its supporters went into overdrive.
KTR at a meeting with Mahboobnagar parliament’s party workers, said Congress criticises Gautam Adani in Delhi but its government in Telangana is working with him. BRS supporters dug out old videos of Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy criticising Gautam Adani to prove their point.
Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy who was in Davos had a meeting with the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. In their presence Telangana government and Adani Group signed four MoUs related to Rs 12,500 crs worth investments into the state. Adani Group already operates an Aerospace Park in Telangana.
“The other day, Revanth Reddy also spoke in the capacity of the Chief Minister at a Congress party's national convention saying that Prime Minister Modi and Adani are one. Before the elections, Revanth Reddy said that Adani's stolen money of Rs 13 lakh crores will go to the Prime Minister and the BJP. Revanth Reddy also said that Adani was a thief. Congress fights Adani in Delhi but why is it working together in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi says Modi and Adani are one. Revanth who termed Adani as thief before elections is now hobnobbing with him in Davos. This is opportunistic and low level politics. What are the reasons for the changed attitude of the Congress party towards Adani? The Congress government will be overthrown by people in six months for failing to deliver its promises,” said KTR in the meeting.
BRS official handle on X said “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hain! On one hand Rahul Gandhi calls Adani a stooge of Modi and anyone supporting Adani, the B-Team of Modi. On the other hand, Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy welcomes Adani with a red carpet.”
“Rahul Gandhi says that this country is in the hands of Adani and Ambani and that the prime minister is behind Adani's corruption. 500 companies are in the hands of these two. But Revanth Reddy and Adani are giving hugs and shaking hands together. In all this is Rahul correct or Revanth?” asked Harish Rao at a party meeting in Gajwel.
He also asked why Congress is not fighting BJP when the Centre said the Palamuru project will not be given national status. “Congress people who said they will take BJP leaders by task are garlanding the Union Ministers today,” Harish Rao said.