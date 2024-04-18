Virat Kohli is my favourite player, says UPSC topper Ananya Reddy

Donuru Ananya Reddy, originally from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, achieved the third position in the UPSC CSE 2023. A recent video featuring her has gained widespread attention on X.
In the video, she cites Virat Kohli as her source of inspiration, stating, "Virat Kohli, he is my favourite player and I think there’s a kind of inspiration and never give up kind of attitude he has."
She further adds, “The discipline and his work is a major takeaway from Virat Kohli, that’s why he is inspiring.”
According to Hindustan Times, Ananya, hailing from a middle-class family, completed her education in Mahabubnagar before relocating to Hyderabad to pursue further education. She did not attend coaching classes for any subject, except anthropology, in the Civil Services Examination.
