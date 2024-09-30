Tirupati laddus row: If probe was ordered, what was the necessity to go to press, SC asks Naidu

<p>On Monday, the Supreme Court posed a question to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asking what was the reason to go to the press if a probe was already ordered regarding the Tirupati laddus row. </p><p>"If probe was ordered, what was the necessity to go to press," asked SC. </p>.<p>Supreme Court in its order has recorded that since the investigation was under process it was not appropriate on the part of high constitutional functionary to make a statement which could affect public sentiments. </p><p>The apex court in its order said that Solicitor General will assist in deciding as to whether the SIT already appointed by the state government should continue or should the probe be conducted by an independent agency.</p><p>It may be recalled that Naidu had recently alleged that animal fat was used in the laddus given as prasad at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swami temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.<br><br></p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>