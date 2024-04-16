Told Iran, Israel to de-escalate conflict: Jaishankar

Highlights - Maritime trade roiled About 15% of global maritime trade normally passes through the Red Sea, the shortest maritime route between Asia and Europe In recent months, a substantial portion of this trade has been diverted to the Cape of Good Hope Volume of trade that passed through the Suez Canal dropped by 50% year-over-year in the first two months of 2024 Volume of trade transiting around the Cape of Good Hope surged by around 74% above last year’s level, IMF PortWatch data showed India's dependence on the Red Sea is even higher. Around 50% of India's exports and nearly 30% of imports during the year 2022-23 passed through the Red Sea