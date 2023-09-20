Trade unions demand wage revision for non-executives, threaten 3-day stir in Coal India

In a regulatory filing, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said it 'is in receipt of joint strike notice from Central Trade Unions - BMS / INTUC / HMS / AITUC / CITU for observing 3-day strike from October 5 to 7, 2023 in Coal CIL and its subsidiaries.'

CIL said it has already addressed a letter to Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) requesting to take necessary action and seize the matter under conciliation, in order to safeguard the interest of the company as well as the country.