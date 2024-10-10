Tributes pour in for industrialist Ratan Tata; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi and others pay their respects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first public figures to respond to the news of the business titan's death, writing in his tweet: 'Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being.'
One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few. pic.twitter.com/0867O3yIro
Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.
In the passing away of Shri Ratan Naval Tata, we have lost an invaluable son of India. A philanthropist par excellence whose commitment to India’s inclusive growth and development remained paramount, Shri Tata was synonymous with unequivocal integrity and ethical leadership.