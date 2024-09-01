Home
BJP membership drive kicks off in Tripura on Sep 3

The BJP Tripura unit has set a target of 12 lakh members this time, said state BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 09:58 IST

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will kick start the one-and-a-half month-long membership drive of BJP in the northeastern state on September 3, a senior party leader on Sunday.

The BJP Tripura unit has set a target of 12 lakh members this time, said state BJP general secretary Amit Rakshit.

"We will kick start the one-and-a-half month-long membership drive of BJP in Tripura from September 3. Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the process in the presence of party's state president, Rajib Bhattacharjee", he said.

In the membership the focus will be on online members, Rakshit said.

Published 01 September 2024, 09:58 IST
