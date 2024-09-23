India has to take strong stand on Bangladesh for attacks on minorities: Tipra Motha founder

Highlighting similar attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh in the 1940s, 1960s and later, Deb Barma said, "How long will this continue? Whenever they get a chance, our minorities are asked to leave, why will we leave? That land belongs to us, we have been living for hundreds of years. So if Bangladesh dont change its attitude, I think the government of India should raise the issue with the United Nations and expose Bangladesh in front of the international community about the human rights violations. Bangladesh today is one of the top garment manufacturers, sanctions should be imposed on the country."

The Tipra Motha founder said he had already raised the issue with the Centre during a meeting on Friday in New Delhi for implementation of the tripartite Tiprasa Accord, which was signed in March.

Protest rally

He said Tipra Motha will organise a protest rally on September 26 in South Tripura, to register protest against such attacks in Bangladesh. A similar protest programme was organised on Saturday and leaders of Youth Tripura Federation, the students wing of Tipra Motha met the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner at Agartala seeking steps against such harassment. Deb Barma, however, appealed to all not to attack the Muslims in India, as a protest against the attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh.

On September 20, All India Chakma Students' Union submitted a memorandum to PM Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and others to take steps against the killing of at least five indigenous people belonging to Chakma and other communities in Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh on September 19. They said several others were injured and over 200 houses and shops were also burnt in the "communal attacks" on the minorities.