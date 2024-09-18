Modi govt to hold first working group meeting for implementation of Tipra Motha agreement on Sept 20

Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited Tipra Motha leaders to New Delhi for the first meeting of the working group on September 20, for implementation of the tripartite agreement signed in March.

Tipra Motha founder and Tripura's royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma and the party's president B K Hrangkhawl have been invited for the meeting.

Sources said that officials of Tripura government, one of the signatories of the agreement, have also been invited for the meeting.

Tipra Motha had led an agitation before the Assembly elections in 2023 seeking a constitutional solution to the problems confronting the identity of the indigenous communities in Tripura, and other welfare issues. The regional party, which won 13 Assembly seats in its maiden Assembly polls, however, joined the BJP-led government after signing the tripartite agreement with the Centre and Tripura government.