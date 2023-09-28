Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatripura

National School of Drama to set up campus in Tripura

The campus will be set up at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding it, they said.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 09:17 IST

Follow Us

The Tripura government has allocated a plot of 2.36 acre to the National School of Drama (NSD) to set up a campus in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The campus will be set up at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding it, they said.

"Following NSD's request, the state government has provided a plot of 2.36 acre. A MoU was signed between the two sides on Tuesday," Subir Roy, NSD Agartala centre's programme coordinator, told PTI.

"Now, we will do mutation of the land, before starting the work for setting up a full-fledged NSD Centre in Tripura. Presently, the NSD Centre is functioning from Nazrul Kalashetra," he said.

At present, the Agartala centre is offering a one-year course in 'Theatre in Education', which will be extended to two years, he added.

There are 20 students who are studying the course, Roy said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 09:17 IST)
India NewsTripuraDrama

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT