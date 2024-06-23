Home
Tripura CM Manik Saha gifts 500 kg of queen pineapples to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Asserting that the bond between India and Bangladesh is old and deep-rooted, Baidya said the 'token gift' will further enhance the relationship.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 13:37 IST
Agartala: As a goodwill gesture, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday sent 500 kilograms of queen pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through the Akhura Integrated Check Post (ICP).

"At the initiative of Chief Minister Manik Saha, we have sent 500 kg of queen pineapples to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 100 packets. Each packet contains six pineapples weighing 750 grams each. This is the best pineapple variety in the world," assistant director of horticulture department, Dipak Baidya, told reporters at Akhaura ICP near Agartala.

Asserting that the bond between India and Bangladesh is old and deep-rooted, Baidya said the 'token gift' will further enhance the relationship.

Last year too, the Chief Minister had sent pineapples to the Bangladesh PM, and Hasina reciprocated by sending mangoes to Saha.

Published 23 June 2024, 13:37 IST
