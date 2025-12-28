Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Kashmir’s vanishing springs signal a growing environmental crisis

In Anantnag and Kulgam, springs that once fed streams now run dry by late summer. Pulwama and Shopian have lost several entirely.
Last Updated : 28 December 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 December 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsKashmirenvironment

Follow us on :

Follow Us