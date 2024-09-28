Two Indian innovators empowering wounded Ukrainian soldiers as Russia war takes away their limbs

Yevhen Pramonov was among the Ukrainian soldiers fighting in Donetsk in December last year when a Russian mine changed his life forever. He had stepped on a Russian mine, triggering an explosion which left him critically injured, and he lost his legs.
Russia’s war against Ukraine has killed tens of thousands and left even more with lost limbs and other life-altering injuries since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
Obtaining adequate prosthetic limbs and care is tough in Ukraine. Hence, Indian innovators are working hard so that wounded Ukrainian soldiers can be fitted with custom-made artificial limbs that will allow them to lead as normal a life as possible.
According to a report in TOI, the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, which specialises in prosthetics, mental health support, reconstructive surgery, and rehabilitation, has treated more than 625 people and provided 850 prosthetic limbs.
The centre is being aided by Aether Biomedical, a company founded by two Indian innovators, which has provided advanced bionic arms for soldiers, the report said.
Aether Biomedical is a Polish company founded by Dhruv Agrawal and Faith Jiwakhan, both from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, New Delhi. Their journey into prosthetic innovation began when they met a man born without a limb and was lacking access to functional prosthetics. They created the prototype for a bionic hand, ‘Zeus’, in a small room during their first year of medical school.
Dhruv Agrawal told the publication that their prosthetics use electrodes connected to the user’s muscles to transmit signals to an algorithm, which then converts the signals into precise movements.
The prosthetics are 3D printed, remotely configurable, and locally repairable — a precious feature for Ukrainians who require maintenance in a war-torn country, the report said.
“We have developed a digital platform for the ‘Zeus’ hand that connects clinicians and patients through a cloudbased mobile app. Clinicians can remotely configure the prosthetic, monitor device usage and make real-time adjustments. This ensures patients receive end-to-end support throughout their journey,” Jiwakhan told TOI.
Meanwhile, Yevhen Pramonov is planning to return to armed forces after receiving the bionic limbs. He plans to deliver lectures at a military academy.
Published 28 September 2024, 09:17 IST