Two Sri Lankan Airlines flights diverted from Colombo to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

Thiruvananthapuram: Two Sri Lankan Airlines flights bound for Colombo were diverted to the international airport here on Monday evening due to bad weather conditions there, TIAL said.

The two flights, one from Mali and the other from Jakarta, landed at the airport here between 6 pm and 6.30pm, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said in a statement.

The flight from Jakarta returned to Colombo around 9 pm after weather conditions improved there, a TIAL source said.

The flight from Mali would also leave for Colombo soon, the source said.

(Published 30 October 2023, 16:31 IST)
