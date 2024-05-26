UCC, 'One Nation, One Election' to be implemented in next term: Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister said the BJP has done an experiment in Uttarakhand where it has a majority government as it is a subject of states and the Centre.

The UCC has been on the BJP's agenda since the 1950s and recently it was enacted in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand. "I believe that the Uniform Civil Code is a huge social, legal, and religious reform. The law made by the Uttarakhand government should undergo social and legal scrutiny. Religious leaders should also be consulted," he said.

"What I mean is that there should be an extensive debate on this. And if there is anything to change in the model law made by the Uttarakhand government after this extensive debate. Because someone will definitely go to court. The judiciary's opinion will also come.

"After that, the state legislatures and Parliament of the country should think seriously over this and a law must be enacted. That is why we have written in our 'sankalp patra' that the BJP aims to have a Uniform Civil Code for the entire country," he said.