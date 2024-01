UNGA President Dennis Francis landed in New Delhi on Monday. Upon arrival, he was greeted as per state protocol.

Francis also took to X to wish the country on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony which took place today.

He said, "Namaste, भारत! Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its ‘Second Diwali’. Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!"