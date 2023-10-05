Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India-Canada row: US trashes reports about Ambassador Garcetti alerting team about standoff

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 11:35 IST

Follow Us

The US embassy on Thursday trashed reports that American Ambassador Eric Garcetti alerted his team about possible impact of New Delhi's diplomatic spat with Ottawa on India-US relations.

American media outlet The Politico reported that Garcetti also has said the US may need to reduce its contacts with Indian officials for an undefined period of time.

"The US embassy dismisses these reports. Ambassador Garcetti is working hard every day to deepen the partnership between the people and governments of the United States and India," a US embassy spokesperson said, when asked about the report.

"As his personal engagement and public schedule demonstrates, Ambassador Garcetti and the US Mission to India are working every day to advance the important, strategic, and consequential partnership we have with India," the spokesperson said.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India rejected the allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated' and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

The Politico, quoting an unnamed official, said 'Garcetti has told his in-country team that, because of the diplomatic spat with Canada, relations between India and the US could get worse for a time.'

Garcetti also has said the US may need to reduce its contacts with Indian officials for an undefined period of time, it reported.

The White House said on Tuesday that Canada's allegations regarding India's involvement in the killing of the separatist are 'serious' and need to be investigated fully.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 11:35 IST)
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesCanada

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT