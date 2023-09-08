US, Europe & India need to create competitive alternative model to China's coercive production model: Rahul Gandhi

Emphasising that the “challenge for us is can we provide an alternative vision where we do production under democratic conditions with political and economic freedom,” the Gandhi scion said.

“There is a lot of cooperation that can happen between the US, Europe and between us and I think that’s where a lot of our focus should go. How can we create an alternative to the Chinese production model that is a coercive production model? A competitive vision?”

He was answering a question regarding his next political priorities and his world vision on international relations in view of the growing global tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.